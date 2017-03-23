Need a Lyft? Mobile Welcomes Another Ride-Sharing Service

Nearly two years after Mobile welcomed Uber as an alternative to traditional taxi services, another ride-sharing company is taking up residence in the Port City.

Lyft will launch Thursday at noon in Mobile, Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, and several other nearby cities.

“Lyft has spent the first three months of 2017 bringing better transportation options to cities across the country. Today, we are excited about continuing this growth and bringing safe, friendly and reliable ridesharing to new communities,” said Jaime Raczka, head of early stage markets and expansion, in a press release.

New passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere.

According to the press release, Lyft was founded in 2012 and is the fastest growing rideshare company. They’re looking for interested drivers in the area and you can go to the “Drive with Lyft” page to learn more about joining the Lyft community.

