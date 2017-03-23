Murder Suspect Corson: “I Did It. I Shot Her.”

Related Coverage Investigators Now Know Where Darlene Rawlins Was Killed

Chris Corson stood in front of a judge and confessed this morning to shooting Darlene Rawlins in the head nearly two months ago.

Rawlins body was found in the back of an SUV that was traveling through foley. Corson was driving the car.

He told the judge today that he and Rawlins were dating at the time and that he also suffers from mental issues.

Corson has been in jail since he was arrested in January.

