Murder Suspect Corson: “I Did It. I Shot Her.”

By Published:
Christopher Corson
Charged with the murder of Darlene Rawlins will be back in court March 23rd.

Chris Corson stood in front of a judge and confessed this morning to shooting Darlene Rawlins in the head nearly two months ago.
Rawlins body was found in the back of an SUV that was traveling through foley. Corson was driving the car.
He told the judge today that he and Rawlins were dating at the time and that he also suffers from mental issues.
Corson has been in jail since he was arrested in January.
We will have more on the confession tonight on News Five at five o’clock.

