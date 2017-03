MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been missing since last week.

34-year-old Trung Vo was last seen by his family on March 16. According to MPD, Vo suffers from schizophrenia and is currently off his medication.

He was last seen in his car, which is a green 1999 Honda Accord, with an Alabama tag that reads 2BK7336.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 251-208-7211.