Israeli teen arrested for U.S. Jewish center bomb threats

JERUSALEM (CBS News) — Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday the suspect’s motives are unclear.

Rosenfeld says the suspect is “the guy who was behind the JCC threats,” referring to Jewish community centers in the U.S. that have received dozens of anonymous threats in recent weeks.

He says the investigation was carried out with the help of the FBI and police from other countries. U.S. law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest and FBI involvement.

“Today’s arrest in Israel is the culmination of a large-scale investigation spanning multiple continents for hate crimes against Jewish communities across our country,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement released shortly after the reports emerged. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs.”

An official with the U.S. Jewish community centers told CBS News on Wednesday that there have been 170 threats called in to Jewish institutions across the U.S. in the last 75 days.

Rosenfeld says the man, from the south of Israel, used advanced technologies to mask the origin of his calls and communications to synagogues, community buildings and public venues. He says the suspect also made threats in New Zealand and Australia.