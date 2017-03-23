Governor Bentley Supports Changes to Healthcare

In a letter to President Trump on Wednesday, Governor Robert Bentley pledged his support to the proposed American Health Care Act.

The pledge came after two days of meetings in Washington D.C. with lawmakers and Administration officials, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

A copy of the letter can be seen here.

Trump posted a video on Twitter Thursday asking people to get behind the plan. He says that people were “given many lies” about the Affordable Care Act.

Trump added that the legislation was “terrific” and “you’re going to be very, very happy.”

The GOP legislation was on the brink hours before Republican leaders planned to put it on the House floor for a showdown vote. Trump was spending the final hours trying to close the deal with conservatives who have opposed the plan.