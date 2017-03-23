Governor Bentley Supports Changes to Healthcare

By Published:

In a letter to President Trump on Wednesday, Governor Robert Bentley pledged his support to the proposed American Health Care Act.

The pledge came after two days of meetings in Washington D.C. with lawmakers and Administration officials, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

A copy of the letter can be seen here.

Trump posted a video on Twitter Thursday asking people to get behind the plan. He says that people were “given many lies” about the Affordable Care Act.

Trump added that the legislation was “terrific” and “you’re going to be very, very happy.”

The GOP legislation was on the brink hours before Republican leaders planned to put it on the House floor for a showdown vote. Trump was spending the final hours trying to close the deal with conservatives who have opposed the plan.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s