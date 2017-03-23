Daphne could see 900 more houses in super subdivision

DR Horton is one of the largest builders in the country, with dozens of subdivisions popping up around Baldwin County.

On the table now, a 915 home subdivision spanning 300 acres in Daphne.

The super subdivision would stretch from the Bellaton community off 181 all the way to the Avalon community.

The development is called “Jubilee Farms.”

The project could take 15-20 years, but residents are already thinking about what such a massive development could entail.

“It’s going to take extra taxes, extra schools, extra shopping places,” said Karen Landolt, a Daphne resident.

Schools are an issue constantly on Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood’s mind.

“At the end of the day it’s a resource issue with funds to build new schools,” said Haygood.

They did just recently break ground on an expansion for Daphne Elementary School.

A hearing about the proposed development was scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday night.

