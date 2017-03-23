BREAKING: Murder Suspect Confesses to Killing Girlfriend, Stuffing Body Into SUV Trunk

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her body into the trunk of an SUV in Baldwin County has confessed.

News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the courtroom Thursday when Chris Corson confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Darlene Rawlins.

Authorities in Baldwin County say Chris Corson shot and killed Darlene Rawlins in a quiet field off County Road 34 in Summerdale earlier this year.

Detectives found Rawlins’ missing shoe near a tree in the empty pasture in early February. Crime scene technicians also found tire prints near the tree. Detectives hope to match those prints with the tires on the SUV Corson was driving.

A Foley police officer discovered Rawlins’ body in the back of an SUV during a traffic stop last week and arrested Corson. Corson was charged with murder. Detectives say Corson and Rawlins were in a romantic relationship.

