Baldwin Co. Murder Suspect Confesses: “I Shot Darlene”

During the hearing, the murder suspect delivers confession and a chilling description of how the murder happened.

On his way back to jail, Christopher Corson expressed his love for his mother and that is all he had to say. Testimony during his preliminary hearing may have said enough.

According to investigators, he confessed to killing Darlene Rawlins, telling investigators “I did it, I shot Darlene”.

He even described how he did it, hugging her with his left arm while in his right hand a .38 revolver that he put to her head and pulled the trigger.

“In our view, yes that is a very cold-blooded way to take someone’s life,” says chief prosecutor for the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office John Cherry.

Investigators say Corson was very willing to talk about the last hours of Rawlins life and calmly spoke to them for hours. He said he and Rawlins were dating but gave no indication why he killed her. “The intent was there, he may have decided to do it on the spur of the moment, he may have planned it. We don’t know that for sure,” says Cherry.

“It’s still a mystery to me.” Even Corson’s attorney, Mark Lowell has more questions than answers but did hint at a possible mental illness defense. “This is a terrible situation. It’s not good for anybody.”

Corson is charged with murder at this point but those charges could be upgraded to capital murder once a grand jury hears the case. He is currently being held on a million and a half dollar bond.