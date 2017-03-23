Another Spanish Fort High Student Arrested for Terroristic Threats

BREAKING: Statement from Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar —

This morning [Thursday, March 23] we arrested a Spanish Fort High School student who posted a threatening image to social media, very similar to the one posted by Spanish Fort High School students Sunday. This student today was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats. The student has been booked into the Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center. As we said Sunday, this activity will not be tolerated. This morning Spanish Fort High School had an assembly so that students could hear directly from the Baldwin County District Attorney, a school administrator and from me. Also present for this assembly was the Spanish Fort mayor, the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County schools, and a juvenile probation officer. Our message was and is clear: this activity will not be tolerated. We have a zero tolerance policy. Whether it is intended as a prank or a joke, it is taken seriously by law enforcement and the court system – do not do this. We had an additional message: Next week is Spring Break in Baldwin County. Alcohol and drug use by students will not be tolerated. I am asking our parents to help us stress and reinforce these messages to keep our children safe, so they can return safely to school when spring break is over. Thank you for your help with this matter.