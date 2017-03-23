Alabama Legislators on GOP Healthcare Bill

Two of Alabama’s Representatives to Congress say they plan to vote against the American Healthcare Act, the GOP-sponsored legislation aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare.

5th District Republican Congressman Mo Brooks is among 31 Republicans who say they plan to vote against the legislation. Brooks told CNN that while the President was a good salesman of the bill, “at some point you have to have a good product, and this is not a good product.”

The lone democrat of the Alabama contingent, 7th District Representative Terri Sewell says the legislation will force an estimated 357,000 Alabamians to lose health insurance.

Representatives Gary Palmer, Robert Aderholt, Martha Roby and Bradley Byrne all said they will support the legislation.

Only 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers has not said how he will vote.