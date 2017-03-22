Woman Claims to be Pakistani Royalty, Spits on Pensacola Police Officer

It all started with what seemed like a routine domestic call — a physical altercation between Angela Millikin and her uncle.

The uncles says Millikin was screaming. When he checked on her, she bit him on the hand. He then called the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Department.

The uncle says was screaming, and when he went to check on her, she bit him on the hand, that’s when he called law enforcement.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Deputies knew they were looking for a woman dressed in a red shirt and grey shorts.

It was at an intersection that deputies found Angela Millikin, she matched the description of the woman they were looking for, but she told them she was duchess Christine Pharaoh of Pakistani royalty.

We talked to people who live and work near wind meadow apartments in gulf breeze for their reaction.

“I find it kind of comical, I don’t even know what a Pakistani duchess is i googled it and couldn’t find anything on it,” says Gulf breeze resident Crystal Negrete.

“That’s crazy, really?,” says another Gulf Breeze Resident, Heather Stewart.

Investigators say Millikin did back down on her claims of royalty, and ended up giving deputies her correct birth date and they made a positive I.D.

Deputies say when they tried to arrest her, she spit on a deputy, hitting him in the cheek.

“You shouldn’t do that to a police officer and why would you be here if you are a duchess,” says Stewart.

The arrest report goes on to say Millikin then told the deputy quote “why don’t you find something better to do, pigs.”

“They just have no respect for rules and regulations for other people this day and age, you know every body’s just real violent and disrespectful and has mental issues,” says Negrete.

“I just think that we should respect our law enforcement and not spit on them, it’s crazy,” says Stewart.

The arrest report does say Millikin is not Pakastani at all, and is identified as a white female.