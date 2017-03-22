Woman Claiming to be Pakistani Royalty Hits, Spits On Deputy During Arrest

GULF BREEZE, FL (WKRG/CW55) — A woman being arrested for a domestic violence incident claimed to be Pakistani royalty, but didn’t act like it according to law enforcement in Santa Rosa County.

According to the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Angela Millikin struck and spit on the deputy arresting her on Tuesday after an altercation at a residence in Gulf Breeze.

Deputies were alerted to a domestic dispute on Pine Street and found Millikin walking alone several blocks away from the reported incident. When asked for her identity, Millikin said she was Dutchess Christine Pharoah of royal Pakistani descent.

Millikin was transported back to the residence where her uncle confirmed her identity and said she had bite him in the hand during a wild outburst. Deputies examined the uncle’s hand and saw that it was bleeding with a bite mark.

After being arrested for domestic battery and put in the back of the deputy’s vehicle, Millikin allegedly spit on the deputy, struck him in the cheek through the partition, and said, “why don’t you find something better to do, pigs.”

Millikin is charged with domestic battery, battery on law enforcement, and providing a false name to law enforcement. There is no evidence to suggest she is royalty of any kind, let alone have any Pakistani heritage.