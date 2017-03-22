Woman Accused of Hotel Murder Admits to Shooting, Pleads Not Guilty

J.B. BIUNNO
This is Coaty Bankston’s mugshot from the MCSO Jail log. Records indicate she has prior arrests for theft among other crimes.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The woman accused of murdering a man at a hotel in Tillman’s Corner on Sunday night says she’s not guilty.

A judge set bond at $100,000 for 24-year-old Coaty Bankston, who is charged with the murder of 36-year-old Robert Williams.  Williams was found shot to death at the Extend A Suites on Coca-Cola Road late Sunday.

During the bond hearing Wednesday,  Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright informed the court that Bankston admitted to shooting the victim and then robbing him by going through his pockets.

The not guilty plea could be argued on self defense.

Bankston will be back in court April 11.

 

