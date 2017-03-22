Vandalism at Theodore Sports Park

THEODORE, AL (WKRG) — Board members of the Theodore Athletic Association Sports Park say they will prosecute teenagers caught on camera in the act of vandalizing the park.

Board president Patrick Caine posted still pictures from surveillance video in an attempt to identify the teens. The damage included a busted door, where it appeared the teens attempted to break into the concession stand. Chalk and paint were used to write lewd and racial graffiti on sidewalks.

The vandalism happened between 9 and 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.