Student Suspended After Bringing Unloaded Gun to Gilliard Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile County student was suspended Wednesday after bringing an unloaded pellet gun to his elementary school.

The incident happened Wednesday morning before the start of classes at Gilliard Elementary School on Dauphin Island Parkway.

A school spokesperson tells News Five that the student brought the gun to school in his backpack and showed it to another student. That student told an adult about the gun who reported it to the principal of the school.

The principal checked the student’s backpack and found the unloaded gun.

Subsequently, the student was suspended and school officials have recommended expulsion.

Despite the scare, it was a normal school day for the other students at Gilliard Elementary School.