Police: Foley Mother Kills Adult Daughter, Self

Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, say a woman from Foley shot and killed her adult daughter before shooting herself inside a hotel room. According to investigators, 61-year old Ruth Reissiger shot and killed her daughter, Elizabeth, at the Homewood Suites in Alpharetta on Monday. The police department says Elizabeth was 38-years old and severely mentally impaired. Police say Elizabeth was found dead inside the hotel room, but Ruth was still alive. She died later at a hospital.

Investigators have not said what led to the murder-suicide.