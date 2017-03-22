Pensacola Police: Maintenance Man Rapes Sedated Woman

A Pensacola man faces charges after a police investigation revealed he allegedly entered a woman’s locked apartment and raped her.

Terry Leon Hamilton, 55, was arrested Tuesday for sexual battery and burglary after using a key obtained from his work as a maintenance man to enter the 42-year-old victim’s home and allegedly rape her while she was sedated on prescription medication.

Detective Gilbert Galloway Jr. said the victim told police she’d fallen asleep on her couch after taking some medication. According to the release, the victim stated to police “that when she awakened at one point, the suspect was having sex with her.”

In the State of Florida, the act of rape is covered by the Sexual Battery Statute.

No further details are available at this time. News 5 will update this story as more information is revealed.