Over 800 Gallons of Oil Spills into Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an oil spill off the coast of Venice, Louisiana in the lower Mississippi River region.

An estimated 840 gallons of crude oil spilled into the water from an abandoned wellhead near mile marker 10 in the Mississippi River. The wellhead is owned by Hilcorp Energy.

The oil spill was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday (March 20) afternoon. The Coast Guard arrived on scene Tuesday and began using booms, sorbent materials, and skimming vessels to reduce the spread of oil and collect as much oil from the water’s surface.

Late Tuesday night, the source of the oil spill was secured, according to Hilcorp. The company contracted several agencies to conduct the response operations including CUDD Well Control, OMI Environment Solutions and Clean Gulf Associates.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard is scheduled to fly over the area and assess the current damages.

At this time, no wildlife has been affected and the cause of the spill remains under investigation by the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Incident Management Division.