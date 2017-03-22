McGill-Toolen Football Coach Heading to Opelika

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — The head football coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School is leaving for another program.

According to a press release, coach Caleb Ross is heading to Opelika High School to become the program’s new head football coach.

Coach Ross, who joined the Yellow Jackets three years ago, led McGill-Toolen to a 7A State Championship in 2015.

“We are grateful for all that Coach Ross has done for our program. He has two beautiful young children, and we know Caleb and his wife Amy will be glad to move closer to family. We wish him the best of luck in the future,” said Fr. Bry Shields, President.

McGill-Toolen Catholic will begin its search for a new coach immediately.