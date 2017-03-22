Man Robbed While Sitting In His Car in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man was robbed Tuesday morning in Tillman’s Corner while sitting in his car, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The robbery happened at the McDonald’s on Highway 90 near the I-10 on-ramp around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told officers on the scene that he had just left the bank across the street when two males came into his car and demanded his money.

The suspects, who were unknown to the victim, fled on foot after the robbery.

No arrests have been made and Mobile Police are on the hunt for the suspects. If you have any information about the crime or suspects, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.