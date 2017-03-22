Illegal Dumpers Caught on Camera

88-year-old Cynthia Grazette can’t even go to the mailbox outside her home in Alabama Village without seeing mounds of trash on both sides of the road.

“I was praying that something would be done,” Grazette said. “Animals don’t even live like that.”

Illegal dumping has plagued Prichard for years. It started on the outskirts of town and worked its way to the main roads.

Grazette felt like the city wasn’t listening to her concerns about it.

“It’s really bad,” Grazette said. “We have all these critters running around.”

Fernando Billups with the Public Works Department is taking a new approach to fixing the age-old problem.

He said they set up several hidden cameras around town and started plastering the perpetrators on their new Facebook page entitled “We See You: Stop Dumping.”

“Everybody always calls and complains like we’re not doing this, or we need to be doing that,” Fernando said. “Now, we’re doing something so help us catch these people dumping in your city.”

The cameras have been up for a couple of months, but the Facebook page has only been active for a few days. He said he’s already received a positive response from the community.

He hopes people will start to share the videos, so they can identify and prosecute the people caught on camera.