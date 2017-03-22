Higher Temperatures Mean Higher Pollen Count

You don’t have to look far to see a car covered in pollen: There is plenty of it, and the warm weather is partly to blame. For those who suffer with allergies, the relief is far from soon. The culprit: the Gulf Coast’s many oak trees.

Currently, the majority of the pollen is coming from the trees.

“With the warmer weather, we have seen a literal explosion of problems associated with oak trees,” said Dr. Leonard Caputo, medical director at The Asthma & Allergy Institute. “A mature oak tree — one — can produce 400 pounds of pollen in a single season.”

Since warm temperatures fuel an active pollen season, it really never ends in Mobile.

“It’s one season to the next,” Dr. Caputo said. “A person in Tennessee once said that Tennessee is ‘allergy alley.’

“Well, I think that Mobile — down the line — is also a part of ‘allergy alley’ because there are these overlapping seasons that are different from northern tiers, where they are well defined. Here, they overlap and are long lasting.”

The next allergy season will arrive when grasses start to seed.

So, if you struggle with allergies, it might be best to consult with a doctor… and good luck on keeping those cars clean.