Forest Fire burns near Citronelle

Woods fire.

A forest fire began around 1:15 near Citronelle, according to authorities. It’s near Celeste Road and Highway 45, south of Citronelle, on Kelly Trace.
No homes are threatened as of now.
There are several small fires, most are out.
The forestry commission was called in to assist volunteers.
