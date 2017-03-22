Davidson Alum Returns as a Mobile Sports Hall of Famer

Mobile, Al- Jason Caffey will soon join the ranks of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame and his family couldn’t be happier.

Jason’s life has been full of surprises and life after basketball is going well, as I found out today during a visit at his old high school.

Jason Caffey is one of six new inductees into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame, Jason had success on the hardwood at Davidson high, Alabama and the NBA.

He left the game with two championship rings one in Chicago with teammate Michael Jordan. Jason told me he has plans for those rings.

“I’m the type of guy, I’ll probably donate those rings to the Mobile Hall of Fame pretty soon, I don’t wear a lot of jewelry, I don’t need it, I would like the city to have them, that’s what I’m thinking about doing with them.”

Jason said it feels good to walk into the Davidson high school gym where it all started, the gym is now named after his late coach Bill Ryan.

“As great as he was a coach he was even a greater man, some of the things he said back then I still tell them to my kids. ”

Jason is a proud father, forget about those negative headlines you have have seen about Jason’s life.

While he filed for bankruptcy protection 10 years ago — and grabbed headlines fathering 10 children with 8 women — in the end, things have all worked out.

“I have five kids in college, d1 schools at that, Jason Caffey was the last one that got a full ride at Tuskegee University, very proud of all of them, so when that came about I was able to let all of the negativity go, because that let me know that the Lord put those kids here for a reason.”

Jason said he’s not yet ready for a reality show, but it sounds to me like he already has a name for one.

“Papa don’t take no mess, it really couldn’t be a reality show, the respect has to be given, regardless of what I went through with their mothers, they have great mothers, inspirational in getting those kids to college, just as much as I was, where not always going to get along and agree on things, that’s me and the kids, me and their mothers, but one thing I can say is we do work as a whole to get the best out of our children.’

Jason’s doing some good things in the community. He’s involved in the mental health business and has homes to house recovering patients as the prepare to re-enter society.

“When the state cut, like 32 million in funding it shut down a lot of places like Searcy that could have provided places for these people to go, but then again it opened up a void for private enterprise people to come into it and do a good job at it.”

So, when Jason Caffey is inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame on April 6th look for him, he’ll be the big guy with the big family.

Congratulations Jason!