City of Mobile Offering Youth Summer Jobs

The City of Mobile is proactively finding ways to occupy the youth to minimize crime in our area. Those ages 14 to 24 can now apply for jobs through the Summer Job Skills Program or the Summer Youth Employment Program. Applications will be accepted until March 24.

The City has been working to find ways for businesses in the area to give the youth a way to contribute locally through internships starting this summer.

Mayor Stimpson spoke about the plans saying, “We tell our youth that violence is not the answer, and now it’s time to consistently provide options to empower them so that they can be successful.”

The Summer Jobs Skills Program is designed to give those ages 14 and 15 the chance to give back to the community while learning skills that will benefit them in the future. A number of local organizations will be participating.

Those ages 16 to 24 can apply for the Summer Youth Employment Program. Upon acceptance, they will be able to make money and will at the same time acquire skills that will give them tools enabling them to attain jobs in the future. Those who apply will make the minimum wage for a set number of hours each week.

Visit www.yes251.org for more information. You can also click here for an online application.