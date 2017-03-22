Caught On Camera: Smash and Grab Break-ins Target Daphne Businesses

Video image of suspect in Daphne break-in

A smash-and-grab left the ABC Store in Daphne short three bottles of Ciroc vodka.

Minutes after the crime was caught on camera, Greg Moore and Melvin Franklin were pulled over by a Daphne police officer and arrested for a string of break-ins.

“Goens Automotive, Pep Boys Automotive — which is right next to the ABC Store —  and across Highway 98, the Express Oil Change were also broken into,” says Cpl. Jason Vannoy.

Ray Midden’s car lot is next to one of the businesses targeted. His security cameras caught it all.

“Maybe they will be on dumb criminals one day,” Midden said. “They couldn’t have parked in a better spot.”

Using a tire iron, they smashed a window.

“You can see that little guy on the right disappear when he goes through the glass,” Midden said, narrating the security footage. “They tried to steal cash from Pep Boys but never got into the registers.”

For Midden, the images are frightening.

“Just the fact that we could have been here in the back when that was happening, you just never know what could have happened,” Madden said.

In the end, the good guys won. Most of the vodka was recovered, and Moore and Franklin remain behind bars.

