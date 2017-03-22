Baldwin County Authorities Search for Battery Thief

Battery thefts have been reported by several marine and RV businesses in Baldwin County. At least three businesses have been hit from Gulf Shores to Summerdale.

Surveillance video of the suspect was captured at around 2:30 in the morning Tuesday, March 14th at White Sands RV Sales in Summerdale.

Similar incidents have been reported by Marine Max and Legendary Marine in Gulf Shores.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity or the arrest of the suspect is asked to call their local police department.

