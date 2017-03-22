Alabama State Trooper Hospitalized After I-65 Crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An early morning crash on I-65 sent a state trooper to the hospital Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred at mile marker 57 on Interstate 65 northbound, which is near the Atmore exit, just before 4 a.m. No other car was involved in the crash, only the state trooper vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Atmore Community Hospital and, luckily, only suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the trooper is unknown at this time.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when it becomes available.