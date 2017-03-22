10 Arrested for Making Bomb Threats in Mobile

Ten people have been arrested for making bomb threats in the city of Mobile over the last 11 days. Nine are juveniles and one is an adult. All have been charged with making terrorist threats a felony.

The Mobile Police Department released a timeline of event in a press release:

On Friday, March 10, 2017, a bomb threat was received at the Walmart on 101 East I-65 Service Road. Through investigation, two juveniles were arrested for the felony offense of Making Terrorist Threats.

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, a social media post circulated of a photo of a grenade associated with a threat against Baker High School, 8901 Airport Blvd. Through investigation, one juvenile was arrested and a dummy grenade was recovered from the juvenile’s home.

On Monday, March 13, 2017, a bomb threat was received at Pillans Middle School, 20151 Gatokoco Drive. An adult female was located at the scene and arrested for Making Terrorist Threats and Giving False Name to Police. No explosives were found after a search.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, another bomb threat was received at Pillans Middle School. Through investigation, two juveniles were located and arrested for Making Terrorist Threats.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, a bomb threat was received at Chestang Middle School, 2800 Berkley Avenue. Through investigation, two juveniles were arrested for Making Terrorist Threats.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, a bomb threat was received at B.C. Rain High School, 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway. Through investigation, one juvenile was arrested for Making Terrorists Threats.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, a bomb threat was received at Williamson High School, 1567 Dublin Street. Through investigation, one juvenile was arrested for Making Terrorist Threats.