WATCH: Friends Decide to Ride Horses into Walmart

Published: Updated:

HOUSTON, TX (WKRG) — They say you can find just about anything at Walmart.

A pair of friends proved that to be all-too-true when they rode horses into a Walmart in southwest Houston over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

Woody Fields and a friend decided to “do something different” and bring the horses into the store, even though it’s against Walmart policy.

“I was just trying to make people smile and laugh,” said Fields. “We were just riding and a buddy of mines was like, ‘let’s go to Walmart.”

Walmart issued a statement against the stunt, reading, “We in no way condone yesterday’s reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions.”

 

 

