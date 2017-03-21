University of West Florida Gets $3 Million in Scholarship Donation

Three million dollars can help a lot of students at the University of West Florida, But this particular donation will only be used for international student scholarships.

“This scholarship, since it’s designed for international in-need and refugees, I think it is great and it makes sense. Because these people perhaps can’t get an education at home because their country is in bad shape,” says student Monika Kochanova.

Monika Kochanova is a graduate student from Slovakia. She says the financial boost can help ease the financial hit of tuition for international students, and that includes the cost of a student visa.

“I would say 500-dollars to get all the paperwork going, but once you are under scholarship–and scholarships vary–but once you are under scholarship, there aren’t that many expenses,” says student Monika Kochanova.

But with the current political action on immigration, travel bans, threats of deportations and protests, the university says this is not political.

“We just want to celebrate their generosity this is in no way a political statement,” says Dr. Meredith Brunen, Interim Vice President for University Advancement.

We were however sent a statement by the Young Republican Party in Escambia county, and it says in part.

“In regards to politics, it is rare when opposition protests or demonstrators do more than speak. This silent act of generosity speaks volumes and we applaud this individual donor for helping those who desire a better life for themselves. “