Suspect Wanted In Capital Murder

The Jackson County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Thomas Elliot Stafford. Investigators say Stafford is wanted for capital murder after a man’s body was found inside a freezer at a home in the Latimer community. Investigators say the body is the former tenant in the rental home, but the victim’s name has not been released. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner believed the tenant had moved out of the home.According to investigators, the homeowner had last seen the tenant on March 3. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the body was discovered as the homeowner was showing the property to another potential tenant yesterday morning.

Sheriff Ezell says the victim’s 2001 Gold Cadillac is missing. Investigators believe Stafford has that vehicle. If you think you’ve seen Thomas Elliot Stafford or have any information that could help in the investigation, call police.