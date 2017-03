The search continues for a carjacking suspect in the Theodore area this evening. Earlier this afternoon, Thomas Watson was spotted by Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies. They tried to stop him and he took off, leading them on a chase. Deputies canceled the pursuit when it got near a school zone. A short time later, Mobile Police officers spotted the car. Investigators say Watson wrecked and took off on foot. Officers are still searching for him near Sperry Road and Old Pascagoula.

