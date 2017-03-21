Report: Governor Bentley Denies Rumors of Impending Resignation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is denying rumors around the state capitol that he is planning to resign this spring.

A Bentley spokesperson sent a statement to AL.com claiming that Governor Bentley isn’t contemplating stepping down in April, as rumors swirling around Montgomery seem to suggest. Bentley is still facing possible impeachment for a scandal involving his alleged mistress and political aide Rebekah Mason.

“Gov. Bentley takes very seriously his call to serve as Alabama’s 53rd Governor, and considers it the greatest honor of his life,” spokeswoman Yasamie August wrote in the statement to AL.com. “He has plans only to continue to serve the people of this state, and as he stated so clearly in his 2017 State of the State address, to “finish the race.”

As we reported earlier Tuesday, Representative Ed Henry of Hartselle told CBS42 that he expects Bentley to resign in the coming weeks.

Henry was the first state lawmaker to launch efforts to impeach Bentley last year after allegations of an affair surfaced between the governor and one of his top advisers.

Bentley has denied having a physical affair, but his attempts to put the issue to rest failed after audio tapes of his relationship with Mason were leaked to the media.