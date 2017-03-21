Prichard Police Officer Called Hero After Video Shows Life-Saving CPR

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kIPhQUGxTg

Prichard, AL (WKRG)

A Prichard Police Officer is being called a hero after performing CPR on a man going into cardiac arrest. The life-saving move was caught on camera.

This dash cam video shows officer Bryan Pearman arriving in Alabama Village Saturday afternoon. A homeless man has collapsed after suffering a medical episode. Pearman steps in and pumps the man’s chest for a full minute and 17 seconds. That CPR critical in saving the man’s life. Officer Pearman says this is one of those situations where training kicks in and he says he was just glad he was able to make a difference.

“It made me feel great that I was able to do what I took an oath to do was to protect and serve and I served my city by saving that man’s life,” said Officer Pearman. The incident happened Saturday in Alabama Village. The man is said to be a well-known homeless person in the area called Arthur. Officer Pearman’s boss is also proud to see training put into action.

“I know that they are trained for that in the academy, a lot of us say in the academy they are practicing but to do it in real life and to save somebody’s life I was very proud of officer Pearman,” said Interim Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight. The video shared on social media since the weekend, putting a positive spin on law enforcement.

“Now they can see the better half of what we do, the good things that law enforcement does,” said Officer Pearman.