Police Searching for Woman in Batman Shirt on Walmart Parking Rampage

UNION CITY, CA (KRON) — Union City police are searching for a Wal-Mart assault suspect who was seen wearing a Batman sweatshirt on Sunday night, police said.

Police say she hit numerous people in the parking lot at around 6 p.m.

She was reportedly trying to return some batteries but was denied and left the store agitated. The woman then went to her car, backed out of the stall, and almost hit a family walking behind the car, police said.

She then kept backing up, hitting numerous people, according to police.

The woman almost hit a 3-year-old and her mother, who both ran out of the way of the car, police said. The suspect then sped out of the parking lot, causing pedestrians to run out of the way.

The suspect is described as a White woman, about 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, between 100 and 120 pounds, and wearing a gray sweatshirt with the Batman logo on the front.

She was also wearing black leggings, dark Uggs, and glasses.

The suspect car is a two-door, silver 1998-2000 Honda Accord.

If you see her, you are asked to call police at 510-675-5207.