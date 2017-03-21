Mobile Police Investigating Shooting

Mobile Police are investigating a person shot in the Toulminville community this afternoon. Shortly before 4:00 pm police were dispatched to the Quick Pic Store at 2311 St. Stephens Road and discovered a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious when they were transported to USA Medical Center. Witnesses on the scene told News 5 the victim was shot multiple times and several shell casings were on the ground at the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

WKRG has a crew on the scene and will update this story when information is made available.