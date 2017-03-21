Lillian Swamp Prescribed Burn Ends Wednesday

By Published:
Prescribed Burn
A prescribed burn near Lillian has been active for more than three weeks.

LILLIAN, AL- If you live, work or play near Perdido Bay on the Alabama-Florida state line, you’ve probably seen and smelled the massive fire burning in Lillian Swamp.

Crews have been working on the prescribed burn for more than three weeks and are burning about 200 acres a day. The controlled burn is on state-owned “Forever Wild” land near Rester Avenue in Lillian.

This controlled burn is preventative maintenance and will eliminate underbrush which can act as a fuel source. It’s called a “biological restoration burn.”

Some good news for nearby homeowners: the prescribed burn should be completed Wednesday evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s