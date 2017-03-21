Lillian Swamp Prescribed Burn Ends Wednesday

LILLIAN, AL- If you live, work or play near Perdido Bay on the Alabama-Florida state line, you’ve probably seen and smelled the massive fire burning in Lillian Swamp.

Crews have been working on the prescribed burn for more than three weeks and are burning about 200 acres a day. The controlled burn is on state-owned “Forever Wild” land near Rester Avenue in Lillian.

This controlled burn is preventative maintenance and will eliminate underbrush which can act as a fuel source. It’s called a “biological restoration burn.”

Some good news for nearby homeowners: the prescribed burn should be completed Wednesday evening.