Herb Encrusted Grouper

Ingredients:
- Sautéed spinach
- Grouper filet
- Herb and parmesan crust
- Lemon butter cream sauce (white wine, lemon juice, and heavy cream)
- Lump crab meat
Method: Sauté spinach. Butter the presentation side of grouper and crust with parmesan cheese crust. Place presentation side down in sauté pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until crust is brown. Then flip and cook additional 2-3 minutes or until done. Cut cooked grouper in half. Place on a bed of sautéed spinach and top with sauce and lump crabmeat.
Half Shell Oyster House
251-338-9350
http://www.halfshelloysterhouse.com