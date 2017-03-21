Herb Encrusted Grouper

Ingredients:

Sautéed spinach

Grouper filet

Herb and parmesan crust

Lemon butter cream sauce (white wine, lemon juice, and heavy cream)

Lump crab meat

Method: Sauté spinach. Butter the presentation side of grouper and crust with parmesan cheese crust. Place presentation side down in sauté pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until crust is brown. Then flip and cook additional 2-3 minutes or until done. Cut cooked grouper in half. Place on a bed of sautéed spinach and top with sauce and lump crabmeat.

Half Shell Oyster House

251-338-9350

http://www.halfshelloysterhouse.com