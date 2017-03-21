Group Robbed at Gunpoint While Sitting in Driveway in Mobile

Several people were robbed Monday night by three armed gunmen while sitting in their own driveway, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The robbery happened in the 1100 block of Greenway Drive East around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

The victims told Mobile Police that they were sitting in the driveway while working on a vehicle when three men armed with handguns approached them from behind. The gunmen forced the victims to the ground and demanded their property.

After receiving their property, all the gunmen fled on foot from the home. The victims tell authorities that they did not know the suspects.

No arrests have been made and Mobile Police are investigating. If you have any information about the crime, please call 251-208-1700.