BREAKING: High Speed Chase Ends Elmwood Road

UPDATE 4:45am:

Sgt. Scott Congleton tells News 5 that the chase all started when police attempted to make a traffic stop.

Authorities believed the car was stolen.

The unidentified driver would not pull over and then proceeded to take police on a small pursuit.

The suspect ditched the car and ran through the neighborhoods of Elmwood and Cresthaven telling police that he was on spice drugs.

The man was taken in an ambulance to USA medical Hospital for treatment before heading to Mobile Metro Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY 4:00am:

News Five is following a high speed chase that happened around four o’clock this morning.

The chase started west on Azalea Road, with speeds reaching as high as 100 miles per hour.

It ended on Elmwood and Cresthaven with the suspect in custody.



News five’s Chad Petri will have a live report coming up on News Five this morning.