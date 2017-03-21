BREAKING: Escambia Co. Authorities Investigate Man Shot in the Hand

By Published:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they received a call from Sacred Heart Hospital that a male patient had been shot in the hand.

Deputies say the injury is non-life threatening.

Deputy Holloway from ECSO tells us an altercation occurred in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.  The victim told law enforcement he heard a pop, looked down at his hand, and realized he was shot.

Investigators say they’re still talking to the victim to try and learn more about what happened.  At this time, they are unsure of a suspect in this shooting.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information is released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s