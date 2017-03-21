Apple Unveils Updated iPad, with a price cut

By Published:
(Courtesy: Apple)

NEW YORK (AP) – Apple is updating its iPad Air, now just called iPad, and shaving $70 off the price.

The company said Tuesday that new iPad still has a 9.7-inch screen, but the display is brighter and its price starts at $329, down from $399.

Apple still controls about a quarter of the tablet market, but the market as a whole has been in decline after several years of rapid growth. According to IDC, tablet shipments fell 20 percent in the final three months of 2016, compared with the same period last year.

The $329 model has 32 GB of storage and operates via WiFi. A $459 version that includes a cellular connection is also available. Apple’s iPad mini 4 is still available with 128 GB of storage starting at $399.

