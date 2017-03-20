Veterans Cemetery Now Easier To Find

Next month will mark four years since the first veteran was buried at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Recently, veteran volunteers from Southern Light and students from Spanish Fort Middle School’s Beta Club spent some time making sure the landscaping stayed immaculate.

Now it’s much easier for family and friends attending a funeral or visiting a grave of a deceased loved one to find the cemetery. Alabama Department of Transportation authorized highway markers are pointing the way. The signs have been placed on major roadways leading to the area, including both directions of Interstate 10, Interstate 65, Battleship Memorial Causeway and Highways 31 and 225.

The cemetery is located on Highway 225. The land was donated by Spanish Fort Dentist Dr. Barry Booth, who worked for about 8 years trying to get the Veterans Cemetery established here on the Gulf Coast. Four years in, some 1200 veterans have been interred. The director of the cemetery says they average about one and a half funerals per day. There have been days where as many as 5 funerals take place.