Two Spanish Fort Students to Face Judge Over Social Media Image

At first glance, the image is chilling. “If you are in 5th grade or up you know this is not funny.”

Sunday afternoon this image was posted to a social media site. Two and a half hours later, two Spanish Fort High School students were in custody.

“There is no indication that they had the ability or the intent to actually physically do anything at the school today,” says police chief David Edgar. They are both charged with a felony for allegedly making a terrorist threat. The gun used in the image is not real, according to Edgar. “We have the gun in our possession. It is not a real firing firearm. It is along the lines of an air-soft, type pistol. However, that doesn’t negate the charges.”

The two 16-year-olds remain in custody. The first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Despite early concerns from students and parents, attendance at school Monday was described as “excellent” by school officials.