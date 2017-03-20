Former DA Says Vernon Madison Case is Perfect Example of Flaw in the Judicial System

Related Coverage Vernon Madison Lives Another Day, Supreme Court Upholds Stay

Vernon Madison is a name two former Mobile prosecutors will never forget.

Madison was sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte. Prosecutors say Shulte was sitting in his car filling out a report when Madison came up and shot him in the back of the head. Madison was convicted and sentenced to death, but he never will fulfill his punishment.

” The death penalty has basically become a cruel joke,” former District Attorney Chris Galanos said. “I haven’t been the DA for over 30 years, and there are still cases that are pending adjudication.”

Galonos said he thinks it’s a flaw in the judicial system that Madison was able to evade his fate for 31 years due to the lengthy appeals process. Just last week a judge ruled that Madison is now mentally incompetent for the death penalty because he no longer remembers the murder or why he’s even behind bars due to dementia-related strokes.