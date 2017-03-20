Fire Destroys Elberta Mobile Home

ELBERTA, AL- A fire destroyed a mobile home on County Road 32 near Elberta Sunday morning.

Robert Simons, his sister and his nephew lived in the mobile home. The family lost everything.

“Every single memory, every single thing I have, I worked so hard for is all gone, “says Simons. “I just don’t know what to do, look at it, it’s gone.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s believed to have started in the kitchen or near the kitchen.

The Red Cross is helping Robert and his family. The agency gave them a $575 pre-paid Visa card to buy food, clothes and essentials while they figure out their next move.

A Go Fund Me account has also been created to help Robert and his sister and nephew.

DONATE:

https://www.gofundme.com/fire-relief-donation