Body Found in Freezer in Jackson County, MS

Jackson County Sheriffs investigators discovered the body of a male victim in a freezer in Latimer, MS early this morning.

Deputies were called to 14924 Althea Street about 6:30 am Monday morning, according to Marcia Hill with the Jackson County Sheriffs Department

A person of intrest has been identified and is currently being sought by authorities, that persons identity has not been released.

A car registered to the victims address is also missing.

