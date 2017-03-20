Andalusia Teen and Robertsdale Man and Woman Killed in Crash

According to Alabama State Troopers, three people were killed in crash Sunday evening near Andalusia, including a man and woman from Robertsdale.

Robert Curtis Blocker, 56, of Robertsdale and his passenger April Elaine Hayes, 43, were killed when their Ford F-150 was struck by another truck driven by a 16-year old from Andalusia.  The teenager was not using his seat and was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 4:35 pm on US Highway 29, ten miles south of Andalusia.

A passenger in the teens vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

 

 

