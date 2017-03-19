Spring Break Business is Booming for Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) – Businesses on Alabama’s Dauphin Island are seeing an uptick in business as spring break vacationers continue visiting the island after an unusually busy winter season.

Dauphin Island said in a statement that its spring break season began in early March and continues the week of March 27, with the closure of Baldwin County public schools and Coastal Alabama Community College.

Mobile County, Saraland and Chickasaw public schools will be out the week of April 10, and Catholic schools in the Mobile Archdiocese will take their spring break the week of April 17.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said the island tends to attract families with children during the spring break period.